NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ( LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced the launch of new membership plans that enable immediate access to best-in-class virtual care. LifeMD’s new plans, powered by innovative features and enhancements to its proprietary app, expand care and provide patients with the most flexibility when seeking virtual treatment.

Effective immediately, all consumers can download LifeMD’s free mobile app to gain access to its proprietary symptom checker, use its discounted prescription card and access its provider network for virtual appointments in seconds. In addition, LifeMD now offers a live appointment queue where patients can seek and receive a virtual appointment immediately, providing a best-in-class ability that addresses urgent care needs that benefit from prompt medical guidance and attention.

“As a physician, I know first-hand the importance of real-time access to a doctor, as well as the impact that the doctor-patient relationship can have on driving positive health outcomes,” said Anthony Puopolo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, LifeMD. “Our new features, including immediate queue appointments, enable patients to improve their overall health with convenient, quick access to trusted providers who can deliver exceptional care for the entire family.”

LifeMD’s new membership tiers provide flexibility for patients looking for high-quality care with or without health insurance, and are as follows:

  • FlexCare: no membership required, pay per appointment, and includes
    • Video consults with LifeMD-affiliated providers
    • Unlimited use of LifeMD’s mobile app and symptom checker
    • Free membership in LifeMD’s prescription discount card program
    • Discounted labs at Quest and LabCorp

  • TotalCare: quarterly membership, includes all the benefits of FlexCare, plus
    • Covered visit every month
    • Ongoing, on-demand access to doctors and care team, including 24/7 messaging

  • ConciergeCare: quarterly membership fee, includes all the benefits of TotalCare and FlexCare, plus
    • Unlimited included visits, with a dedicated doctor
    • Comprehensive annual exam and wellness coaching
    • Specialist and imaging referrals
    • Discounted access to exclusive programs

“Whether a patient is looking for a one-time doctor visit or more comprehensive, ongoing care and coverage, our new care plans give patients choice and flexibility,” said Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer, LifeMD. “With this launch, LifeMD is advancing a new paradigm of care – one where patients can now receive treatment from a highly rated provider within minutes and access exclusive programs such as comprehensive weight management treatment with GLP-1 medications and nutritional support.”

According to Bain and Co., by 2030 one-third of the $300B per year primary care market is expected to be disrupted by non-traditional and virtual primary providers like LifeMD. LifeMD’s highly flexible virtual primary care platform supports direct-to-consumer offerings across preventative care and wellness, urgent care, and chronic care management, as well as the needs of healthcare product companies, payers, and employers seeking cost-effective virtual care solutions that facilitate access to outcome-oriented care. The company’s release of innovative features and expansion of clinical capabilities is expected to facilitate continued membership growth and demonstrates its distinct presence in the evolving telehealth landscape.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. The company offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. Leveraging a vertically integrated proprietary digital care platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and US-based patient care center, LifeMD is simplifying healthcare, increasing access to top-notch, affordable, and patient-centric care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

