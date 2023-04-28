MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets announced today it will be exhibiting at the American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation (“ACVSMR”) Symposium to be held April 28th to April 29th 2023 at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.



PetVivo intends to exhibit its lead product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles; Spryng microparticles perform in the joint as wet, slippery micro-cushions used in the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis.

“The ACVSMR Symposium provides us an excellent event to demonstrate to leading sports medicine and rehabilitation experts in the veterinary profession our innovative medical device, Spryng, with OsteoCushion Technology, for the management of osteoarthritis” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We welcome the opportunity to support the ACVSMR and participate in this forum to explain the benefits of Spryng and how it may be used to enhance the lives of companion animals.”

Conference Details:

ACVSMR Symposium Exhibit Details:

American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation (“ACVSMR”)

Dates:

Friday, April 28, 2023 9:00am – 7:30pm

Saturday, April 29, 2023 9:00am – 7:30pm

Location: The Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injectable medical device for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/ .

