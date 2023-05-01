DLH to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

2 hours ago
ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. ( DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare and human services provider to the federal government, will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2023 on May 3, 2023 after the market closes. DLH will then host a conference call for the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, May 4, 2023, during which members of senior management will make a brief presentation focused on the financial results and operating trends. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 9743329.

About DLH
DLH (

DLHC, Financial) delivers improved health and national security readiness solutions for federal programs through science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovation to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: [email protected]

