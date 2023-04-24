Tucows Announces Timing for Q1 2023 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary as well as Upcoming Investor Day

TORONTO, April 24, 2023

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results via news release on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 5:05 p.m. ET. Additionally, Tucows will be hosting an Investor Day on May 9th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Monday, May 8, 2023, management's pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript), discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website athttp://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Monday, May 15, 2023, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at [email protected]. Management will post responses to questions in an audio recording and transcript to the Company's website athttp://www.tucows.com/investors/financials, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

Tucows will be hosting an Investor Day in Toronto on May 9th, starting at 11 a.m. The event can also be accessed remotely via live stream. Please reach out to [email protected] should you wish to attend.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

