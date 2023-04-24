SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF ITS INDIANA HARBOR COKEMAKING AGREEMENT THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2035

LISLE, Ill., April 24, 2023

LISLE, Ill., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. have agreed to a 12-year extension of their existing contract, under which SunCoke will provide 1.22 million tons of metallurgical coke annually to Cleveland-Cliffs from its Indiana Harbor cokemaking facility located in East Chicago, Indiana. The key provisions of the extension agreement are similar to the existing agreement.

"This contract renewal affirms the long-term partnership of SunCoke and Cleveland-Cliffs," said Mike Rippey, CEO of SunCoke. "We are pleased to continue supplying coke from our Indiana Harbor facility to the largest blast furnace in North America."

"Extending this contract positions Indiana Harbor well for the future," added Katherine Gates, President of SunCoke.

The Indiana Harbor cokemaking operation is SunCoke's largest U.S. facility, and was the first commercial application of our advanced heat recovery technology, having begun operations in 1998.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

