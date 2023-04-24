Patriot Glass Showcases Bullet-Resistant Window Film for School Safety

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2023

On Monday, Texas lawmakers are set to consider increased school security legislation.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Texas House taking up its omnibus school safety bills on Monday, Patriot Glass by C-Bond Systems demonstrated their cutting-edge bullet-resistant window film at the ALERRT facility in San Marcos on Friday, April 21. School administrators from across Central Texas were given a live demonstration of the technology, which can provide an extra layer of defense in the unthinkable event of a school shooting.

C_Bond_Systems_Patriot_Glass_Demo.jpg

C-Bond Systems' Patriot Glass is designed to reinforce windows using a proprietary technology that makes the glass resistant to gunfire, explosive blasts, and other forms of ballistic threats. The live demonstration showcased the patented solution, used between the glass and each layer of window film, which identifies microscopic flaws in the glass and "heals" them.

"The safety and security of our children and staff is a top priority for all schools," said Scott Silverman, CEO of C-Bond Systems. "We're ready to work hand-in-hand with school officials to ensure they have the best security products on the market. The one-way capability of our patented product stops an attacker's bullets from the outside, while allowing a school security officer to shoot out at the attacker from inside. We believe C-Bond is the only ballistic film on the market that can offer that."

The Texas House is scheduled to hear House Bill 3 and House Bill 13 Monday, two of the biggest comprehensive school security bills this session.

Footage of the demonstration can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d48g7kRJFrnxfMWZ6qfZ0_8CXFMZdMN0/view?usp=sharing

For more information on Patriot Glass by C-Bond Systems and their bullet-resistant window film, please visit their website at https://cbondsystems.com/patriot-glass-solutions/.

Media Contact:
Maggie Glynn
[email protected]

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating.

favicon.png?sn=DA78586&sd=2023-04-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patriot-glass-showcases-bullet-resistant-window-film-for-school-safety-301804879.html

SOURCE C-Bond Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA78586&Transmission_Id=202304240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA78586&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.