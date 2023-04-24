Heidrick & Struggles Adds Three Consultants in the Americas

CHICAGO, April 24, 2023

CHICAGO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one partner and one principal to its executive search business and one principal to its Heidrick Consulting business in the Americas.

Steven Baumruk joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Miami office. As sector leader in Aerospace, Defense & Space and a member of the Industrial practice, he has led numerous assignments for public companies and private equity-backed investments across the aerospace and defense, technology, tech-enabled manufacturing sectors. Previously, he was a senior partner at another executive search firm.

Nicole Balsam joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Consumer Markets practice in New York. Specializing in executive placements across both B2B and B2C organizations, management consultancies, and agencies, Nicole brings more than eight years of search experience. Previously, she headed the Brand & Digital practice with another executive search firm.

"With their deep experience in their respective specialties, Steven and Nicole provide the talent solutions that our clients require to help enhance their performance, growth, and culture in today's uncertain economic environment," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas.

Kathryn Bardi joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Chicago office. As a member of Heidrick Consulting and the DEI Practice, Kathryn is a neuroscientist who specializes in allyship, inclusion, belonging, organizational development and change management. She brings experience working in education, behavior change, engagement management, and strategic communication. Previously, she was Senior Vice President, Leadership and Organizational Advisory, at Raines International, Inc., a consultant at Bain & Company, and a member of the team at the NeuroLeadership Institute.

"Kathryn's skillset will provide timely and impactful strategic counsel to our clients across sectors as they develop the skills and qualities that drive success in today's evolving economic environment," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

