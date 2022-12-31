Gogo Expands 5G Footprint into Canada Providing Greater Coverage for Business Aviation Operators

44 minutes ago
PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) announced today it will expand its Gogo 5G network into Canada, providing additional coverage to business aviation operators in North America.

"Building on our nationwide network in the contiguous United States, expanding into Canada will allow our customers to realize enhanced inflight connectivity in more destinations and routes where they fly," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo's president and chief operating officer. "We have been planning for this and I know our network deployment and field operations teams are ready to execute."

Gogo 5G is expected to deliver ~25 Mbps on average, with peak speeds in the 75-80 Mbps range, placing power in the passenger's hand to use data-heavy interactive services like video conferencing, live TV, and gaming with lower latency and higher throughput.

Aligning with Gogo's software-centric approach to technology design, Gogo 5G leverages Gogo's best-selling AVANCE platform system with its multi-bearer capability, allowing customers to realize their inflight connectivity investments now, while establishing an easy upgrade path to Gogo 5G and Gogo's global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) solution in the future.

Following the successful critical design review of the 5G chip earlier this year, Gogo 5G service is expected to launch commercially in the fourth quarter of 2023, with completion of the network expansion into Canada in 2024.

Customers interested in experiencing the first 5G network exclusively for business aviation can equip their aircraft with AVANCE L5 and 5G provisions, available for install today, with significant savings offered through the company's First To Fly promotion.

Sign up for Gogo 5G progress updates at www.gogoair.com/gogo-5g-progress.

About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2022, Gogo reported 3,279 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,935 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,475 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

