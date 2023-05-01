WARSAW, Ind., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank opened its 53rd office in the 16 Tech Innovation District on April 10. The new branch is located inside the AMP food and event hall at 1220 Waterway Blvd, Suite #A140, Indianapolis, IN 46202. A grand opening ribbon cutting celebration will take place at a later date.



The full-service office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is uniquely positioned to serve businesses on the Northwest side of downtown and consumers frequenting the AMP. The new branch is the bank’s seventh location in the Indianapolis market and second on the Northwest side.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest branch in the Indianapolis market, and in particular, at 16 Tech,” said Stephanie R. Leniski, Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer. “Our team looks forward to building banking relationships with the 16 Tech community and the surrounding neighborhoods on Indianapolis’s Northwest side.”

“To see our branch open is the realization of our vision to be a long-term partner to 16 Tech Community Corporation and the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, whose headquarters are in the 16 Tech Innovation District,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This branch, in addition to our partnership with the Flanner House, underscores our continued investment to help improve the quality of life of residents on the Northwest side of Indianapolis. Our efforts here represent the latest example of how our community banking model is a catalyst for building stronger communities with collaborative partners.”

The 16 Tech Innovation District is home to 90 companies and more than 700 people working in the District. Lake City Bank will join the 20 restaurants and retailers in the AMP, which serves as a community hub and is home to local food startups and entrepreneurs, 65% of which are female or minority owned and operated.

“We’re excited to see Lake City Bank’s branch open in the AMP at 16 Tech,” said Emily Krueger, President and Chief Executive Officer of 16 Tech Community Corporation. “Lake City Bank’s early support and creative financing was critical to 16 Tech’s ability to transform the former Indianapolis Water Company building into the HqO innovation hub. Their partnership enabled us to create a vibrant and critical community asset that provides access to entrepreneurship resources as well as the amenities and social spaces where neighbors, district tenants and the community at large can connect and collaborate.”

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.

About the 16 Tech Innovation District

The 16 Tech Innovation District is a 50-acre community dedicated to world-changing innovation and economic opportunity. Located in the historic Riverside neighborhood of Indianapolis, 16 Tech leverages its proximity to top academic, corporate, and healthcare institutions—and a growing network of spaces, programs, and talent—to foster the cross-industry convergence and collaboration that make world-changing innovation possible. The nonprofit 16 Tech Community Corporation oversees the development of the district and ensures benefits of economic growth, new investment and job creation extend to nearby neighborhoods as well as the city, the region, and the state. More information can be found at www.16tech.com.

