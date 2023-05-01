Intertek Approved as an Accredited Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce it has achieved the distinction of being named an accredited provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). Backed by this accreditation, starting in Q2 2023 our Electrical team will offer training courses for engineers across a variety of industries, through which participants can obtain continuing education unit (CEU) credit to further their knowledge and skills.

“This accreditation is a natural next step for Intertek as we further our mission of developing and offering differentiated training and qualification solutions to meet our customers’ global compliance and certification needs,” said Sunny Rai, President Global Electrical, Connected World and Transportation Technologies, Intertek. “Now we can offer our customers valuable CEU credits to help them demonstrate their knowledge and expertise in their industries.”

The training program will kick off with a 0.4 CEU training course on “Custom Panels for Hazardous Locations,” taught by Zaneer Iqbal, Operations Manager (Plano, TX). Additional CEU training courses will be immediately available covering “Recognized Components: Understanding Impact on Safety Certifications” and “Printed Circuit Board Spacings – A Primer,” with planned training offerings later this year on EV charging (EU vs. North American safety certifications), medical devices, and electromechanical compatibility.

“IACET is happy to welcome Intertek as one of our newest accredited providers, extending the certification compliance industry’s commitment to training values and promoting product safety compliance practices,” commented IACET Interim President and CEO, Randy Bowman.

To be certified as an IACET provider of accredited training, an organization must demonstrate compliance with the ANSI/IACET 1-2018 Standard for Continuing Education and Training through audit processes and course evaluations to meet IACET’s requirements, including Intertek’s accredited training staff who are responsible for the development, implementation, and instruction and maintenance for such training deliverables.

For more information or to register, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intertek.com%2Ftraining%2Fcontinuing-education-units-program%2F

ABOUT INTERTEK

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230424005174r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005174/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.