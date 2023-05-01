Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce it has achieved the distinction of being named an accredited provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). Backed by this accreditation, starting in Q2 2023 our Electrical team will offer training courses for engineers across a variety of industries, through which participants can obtain continuing education unit (CEU) credit to further their knowledge and skills.

“This accreditation is a natural next step for Intertek as we further our mission of developing and offering differentiated training and qualification solutions to meet our customers’ global compliance and certification needs,” said Sunny Rai, President Global Electrical, Connected World and Transportation Technologies, Intertek. “Now we can offer our customers valuable CEU credits to help them demonstrate their knowledge and expertise in their industries.”

The training program will kick off with a 0.4 CEU training course on “Custom Panels for Hazardous Locations,” taught by Zaneer Iqbal, Operations Manager (Plano, TX). Additional CEU training courses will be immediately available covering “Recognized Components: Understanding Impact on Safety Certifications” and “Printed Circuit Board Spacings – A Primer,” with planned training offerings later this year on EV charging (EU vs. North American safety certifications), medical devices, and electromechanical compatibility.

“IACET is happy to welcome Intertek as one of our newest accredited providers, extending the certification compliance industry’s commitment to training values and promoting product safety compliance practices,” commented IACET Interim President and CEO, Randy Bowman.

To be certified as an IACET provider of accredited training, an organization must demonstrate compliance with the ANSI/IACET 1-2018 Standard for Continuing Education and Training through audit processes and course evaluations to meet IACET’s requirements, including Intertek’s accredited training staff who are responsible for the development, implementation, and instruction and maintenance for such training deliverables.

For more information or to register, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intertek.com%2Ftraining%2Fcontinuing-education-units-program%2F

