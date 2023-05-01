New Studies Reveal Power of AM/FM Radio in Cars

3 hours ago
More than 82 million Americans listen to AM Radio Each Month

57% of the AM Radio Audience Listens to News/Talk Stations, Where Americans Turn for Breaking Local News

One out of Three American AM/FM Radio Listeners are Reached Monthly by AM Radio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media ( CMLS) | Westwood One’s Audio Active Group® today released a brand-new comprehensive analysis of listening data from the Nielsen Fall 2022 Survey, MRI Simmons, Edison Research's "Share of Ear," and Advertiser Perceptions that reveal 82 million reasons to keep AM radio in vehicles, illustrating why AM/FM radio is still the queen of the road.

The Nielsen Fall 2022 survey reveals:

  • 82,346,800 Americans listen to AM radio monthly;
  • 57% of the AM radio audience listens to News/Talk stations, the very outlets that Americans turn to in times of crisis and breaking local news.
  • One out of three American AM/FM radio listeners are reached monthly by AM radio.

Additionally, Edison Research's "Share of Ear" indicates:

  • AM/FM radio dominates listening in the car with an 88% share of ad-supported audio;
  • AM/FM radio’s near-90 share of in-car ad-supported audio has been steady as a rock for the last six years;
  • AM/FM radio’s ad-supported shares in the car are dominant across all demographics, even among 18-34s;
  • ‘Perception’ vs. ‘reality’: Agencies and advertisers underestimate AM/FM radio shares and overestimate Pandora and Spotify audiences. (‘Perception’ from Advertiser Perceptions data)

Finally, MRI Simmons shows:

Ford owners represent 20% of all U.S. AM radio listeners and are more likely to listen to AM radio

“AM stations serve very unique, targeted constituencies and represent many languages and voices,” said Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media. “As automobile manufacturers consider eliminating AM radio, it’s important to underscore that the AM dial is one of the most diverse media platforms in the world. Why would we eliminate this variety from the car?”

The full study can be found here. This information is available on the blog as part of Cumulus Media’s commitment to share insights and research findings with the marketing community.

Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contacts: Karen Glover | Cumulus Media/Westwood One | [email protected]

