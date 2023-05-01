Popular Buffet-Style Restaurant Brings Back Its Signature Flavors and Family-Friendly Service to the Queen Wheat City

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Pizza Inn, America's Hometown Pizza Buffet, and Franchisees Tony and Katee Nemer have opened the long-awaited Pizza Inn on Enid's east side, at 702 East Maine. The buffet-style restaurant features signature pizzas, pastas, chili, and desserts for dine-in, delivery, carryout, and catering. Customers can also enjoy a robust all-you-can-eat fresh salad bar, with a plentiful array of locally sourced ingredients, popular toppings, and six different dressings, including house made ranch. Employing about sixty Enid residents, the restaurant and its full buffet will be open every day from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The Nemers currently own the Pizza Inn in Blackwell, OK, and know Oklahomans are looking for hearty, delicious food that's affordable and served in a family-friendly atmosphere. They plan to host a grand opening for the new restaurant in two weeks, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and appearances from Chamber of Commerce members, along with special offerings for everyone in the family.

Franchisee Tony Nemer, who has worked in the restaurant industry for nearly twenty years, said, "People here remember our consistently great food, extremely service-focused staff, and solid position as the go-to gathering place on Friday and Saturday nights. We hope to recapture that magic with the leadership of General Manager Allen Etter, who worked at one of the local Pizza Inns for thirteen years. He is passionate about once again making Pizza Inn the place you want to go with your family, co-workers, sports team, church group, or friends to get gratifying, affordable food and unbelievably outstanding service."

He adds, "We offer specialty pizzas people crave, like Chicken Fajita, Loaded Baked Potato, Buffalo Chicken, and Taco pizza. All are made with freshly grated cheese and dough we make fresh, in-house, every day. With the freshest, best-tasting pizza and salad bar in town, I'm excited to reclaim our title of 'Enid's favorite place to celebrate'!"

The return of Pizza Inn to the Enid market further illustrates the company's proactive strategy to reclaim a leadership position within the restaurant industry. During the past two years, the brand has debuted a new prototype, announced the first positive net growth of buffet units, reported consistent sales increases, and garnered the attention of franchisees around the world.

"Our healthy pipeline of new stores indicates our strategy is working. We've always focused on value, convenience, and really great food. However, I think people underestimated the warmth, authenticity, and emotional appeal of our Pizza Inn brand," says RAVE Restaurant Group's (NASDAQ: RAVE) President and CEO, Brandon Solano. "Our restaurants have been called 'America's Hometown Pizza' for more than sixty years. I know Tony, Katee and Allan are committed to providing the same amazing, family-focused pizza experience in Enid that earned us the strong, steady, and satisfied hometown clientele we had in the past."

In addition to serving Pizza Inn classics like Pepperoni Max, Bacon Cheeseburger and Taco Pizzas, the new Enid restaurant will feature new menu items that include Loaded Baked Potato Pizza and Chocolate Chip Pizzert. Regular specials include a Monday Night Seniors Buffet for $8.99 and a Tuesday Night Kids Buffet for only 99¢ with the purchase of an adult buffet. All customers are invited to join Pizza Inn's Loyalty Punch Card Program to earn a free buffet.

Internationally, Pizza Inn operates restaurants in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Honduras.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com. Franchising information can be found at pizzainn.com/franchise.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ:RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts,' pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

