ONIX Pickleball Launches Four All-New Raw Carbon Paddles

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ONIX announces the newest raw carbon surface pickleball paddles

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / ONIX Pickleball, the pickleball manufacturer committed to you playing your best with the most technologically advanced equipment, is thrilled to announce its newest additions to their paddle lineup. The Evoke Premier family introduces four new types of paddles, the Evoke Premier Pro Raw Carbon 10 and 12 and the Evoke Premier Raw Carbon 14 and 16. All four paddles feature a raw carbon fiber surface texture, which increases traction on the pickleball for maximum spin and control without sacrificing pop and power.

8bccd0c8355d9d992c9df8e18063.jpg

Each paddle's polypropylene core provides a lightweight and durable paddle for play with excellent all-around maneuverability. The lightweight pickleball paddles also are constructed with a non-slip, comfort grip that makes it easy to control on the court. These paddles are USA Pickleball (USAPA) approved for tournament play. A full edge guard provides added protection during aggressive play.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our four Raw Carbon Pickleball Paddles to our list of ONIX paddles," says Jay Simmons, ONIX Pickleball Product Manager. "Our champion pro pickleball players Matt Wright, Lucy Kovalova, Callie Jo Smith, as well as many others, play tested these paddles and provided key input before the release. Now we can't wait to see these new raw carbon paddles in more tournaments everywhere."

The 10mm paddle has a 5" polypropylene core handle length and 4" handle circumference that provides aggressive power and spin. The paddle weighs approximately 7.6-7.9 oz. and has the most power or pop of the entire line of new raw carbon paddles. The 12mm paddle with a 5" polypropylene core handle length and 4" handle circumference offers aggressive power and spin. It weighs approximately 7.6-7.9 oz. and has great power with more control than the 10mm. The 14mm paddle has a 5.25" polypropylene core handle length and 4 1/8" handle circumference that gives aggressive power and spin. It weighs approximately 7.9-8.3 oz. and has more control and somewhat less power than the 12. The 16mm paddle with a 5.25" polypropylene core handle length and 4 1/8" handle circumference provides aggressive power and spin weighing approximately 7.9-8.3 oz.

To learn more about the two all-new Pro Raw Carbon and two Raw Carbon Pickleball Paddles and to shop them now, visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since the founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

Contact Information

Jay Simmons
Product Manager
[email protected]

Related Files

RAW CARBON PADDLE PRESS RELEASE Update .docx

SOURCE: ONIX Pickleball

im?ref=WyIzdnVoNmsiXQ&hit%2Csum=WyIzNWRpbmEiLCIzNWRpbmIiLCIzdnVoNmsiLCIzdnVoNmwiXQ

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750870/ONIX-Pickleball-Launches-Four-All-New-Raw-Carbon-Paddles

img.ashx?id=750870

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.