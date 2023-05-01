ONIX announces the newest raw carbon surface pickleball paddles

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / ONIX Pickleball, the pickleball manufacturer committed to you playing your best with the most technologically advanced equipment, is thrilled to announce its newest additions to their paddle lineup. The Evoke Premier family introduces four new types of paddles, the Evoke Premier Pro Raw Carbon 10 and 12 and the Evoke Premier Raw Carbon 14 and 16. All four paddles feature a raw carbon fiber surface texture, which increases traction on the pickleball for maximum spin and control without sacrificing pop and power.

Each paddle's polypropylene core provides a lightweight and durable paddle for play with excellent all-around maneuverability. The lightweight pickleball paddles also are constructed with a non-slip, comfort grip that makes it easy to control on the court. These paddles are USA Pickleball (USAPA) approved for tournament play. A full edge guard provides added protection during aggressive play.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our four Raw Carbon Pickleball Paddles to our list of ONIX paddles," says Jay Simmons, ONIX Pickleball Product Manager. "Our champion pro pickleball players Matt Wright, Lucy Kovalova, Callie Jo Smith, as well as many others, play tested these paddles and provided key input before the release. Now we can't wait to see these new raw carbon paddles in more tournaments everywhere."

The 10mm paddle has a 5" polypropylene core handle length and 4" handle circumference that provides aggressive power and spin. The paddle weighs approximately 7.6-7.9 oz. and has the most power or pop of the entire line of new raw carbon paddles. The 12mm paddle with a 5" polypropylene core handle length and 4" handle circumference offers aggressive power and spin. It weighs approximately 7.6-7.9 oz. and has great power with more control than the 10mm. The 14mm paddle has a 5.25" polypropylene core handle length and 4 1/8" handle circumference that gives aggressive power and spin. It weighs approximately 7.9-8.3 oz. and has more control and somewhat less power than the 12. The 16mm paddle with a 5.25" polypropylene core handle length and 4 1/8" handle circumference provides aggressive power and spin weighing approximately 7.9-8.3 oz.

To learn more about the two all-new Pro Raw Carbon and two Raw Carbon Pickleball Paddles and to shop them now, visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since the founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

Contact Information

Jay Simmons

Product Manager

[email protected]

Related Files

RAW CARBON PADDLE PRESS RELEASE Update .docx

SOURCE: ONIX Pickleball

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750870/ONIX-Pickleball-Launches-Four-All-New-Raw-Carbon-Paddles



