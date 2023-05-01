NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. ( TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on May 8, 2023. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:

What: TaskUs First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and webcast

When: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free and Toll Dial-In Numbers: 877-407-2988 / +1 201-389-0923

Live Webcast: https://ir.taskus.com/

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/ . The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2022, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,500 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Investor Contact

Alan Katz

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lisa Wolford

Communications

[email protected]

