NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023. The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT

brookdaleinvestors.com
Call Within US: +1 (833) 470-1428
Call Outside US: +1 (929) 526-1599
Reference: Access Code 049343

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at brookdaleinvestors.com. Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on May 16, 2023 by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (from within the U.S.) or all other locations +44 (204) 525-0658 and referencing access code "653070."

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2023, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale onFacebook or Twitter

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

