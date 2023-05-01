The St. Joe Company Releases the Spring/Summer Issue of "Watersound® Lifestyle," the Watersound Club® Member Magazine

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) is releasing the spring/summer issue of “Watersound Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club member magazine.

The biannual magazine provides insight into club amenities and shines a light on interesting stories from the community. In this issue, readers can find out about an expansive collection of new amenities now being enjoyed by Watersound Club Members, take a dive into the area’s coastal ecology with a PhD who is also a Watersound Club Member, preview a new restaurant that’s offering Members a place to “Gather,” get the scoop on a nearby haven for scalloping, and learn about St. Joe’s newly reopened Point South Marina Port St. Joe.

Click+here to view the magazine online.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

“Watersound Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club member magazine contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s development communities. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https%3A%2F%2Fwww.joe.com%2Fvideo-gallery for more information.

About Watersound Club

Watersound Club private membership club has properties in the Northwest Florida beach areas of South Walton and Panama City Beach. Club members and their guests can access Watersound Beach Club amenities, Camp Creek Golf Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club, a wellness center, tennis and pickleball courts and other beach, dining and lifestyle activities. More information can be found www.watersoundclub.com.

©2023 The St Joe Company. All Rights Reserved. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®, “Watersound®and “Watersound Club®are service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

