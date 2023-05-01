LONDON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based, and manganese-based ferroalloys, announced today that it will release its first-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. The company will also host its quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI80b8c060e88c4ab7abcef347366e2149

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkwnauwt

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Anis Barodawalla

Executive Vice President - Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Executive Director – Communications, Branding & Public Affairs

[email protected]

Source: Ferroglobe PLC