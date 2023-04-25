Boliden: Q1 Interim Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2023

Q1 2023

  • Revenues totaled SEK 19,962 m (21,812)
  • The operating profit totaled SEK 3,405 m (5,038)
  • The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 3,020 m (4,466)
  • Free cash flow was SEK -46 m (674)
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 9.29 (14.51)

Lower metal prices and lower mine production

  • Free cash flow decreased to SEK -46 m (674) mainly due to higher investments.
  • Negative effect from cost inflation which is now tapering off.
  • The major investment projects in Odda and Aitik and the extension of the Kristineberg mine are proceeding according to plan.
  • Lower grades and production disruptions in Mines.
  • Improved terms and stable production in Smelters.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Tuesday,

April 25 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:


Mikael Staffas, President and CEO

Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO

Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70291 57 80

E-mail: [email protected]


This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07:45 CET on April 25, 2023.

