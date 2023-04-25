PR Newswire

Q1 2023

Revenues totaled SEK 19,962 m (21,812)

(21,812) The operating profit totaled SEK 3,405 m (5,038)

(5,038) The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 3,020 m (4,466)

(4,466) Free cash flow was SEK -46 m (674)

(674) Earnings per share totaled SEK 9.29 (14.51)

Lower metal prices and lower mine production

Free cash flow decreased to SEK -46 m (674) mainly due to higher investments.

(674) mainly due to higher investments. Negative effect from cost inflation which is now tapering off.

The major investment projects in Odda and Aitik and the extension of the Kristineberg mine are proceeding according to plan.

Lower grades and production disruptions in Mines.

Improved terms and stable production in Smelters.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Tuesday,

April 25 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President and CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00 Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00 Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70291 57 80 E-mail: [email protected]



This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07:45 CET on April 25, 2023.

