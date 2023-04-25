PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenues for the first quarter totaled SEK 19,962 m (21,812) and operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory was SEK 3,020 m (4,466). Free cash flow totaled SEK -46 m (674).

"We have fundamentally high stability in all of our units. However, during the quarter several factors affected us, leading to production challenges, especially in our mines. At the same time, it's pleasing that our major investment projects are proceeding according to plan," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Operating profit in Boliden Mines decreased to SEK 1,197 m (3,115) mainly due to lower metal prices, lower volumes and increased costs. Aitik's milled volume was lower than both the previous quarter and last year due to several production disruptions. Unfavorable winter conditions affected the Boliden Area, where frozen crushed ore in the mill required blasting. The milled volume was therefore lower than both the previous quarter and last year. Following the completion of an investment program, Garpenberg's milled volume was higher than in both corresponding periods. However, unplanned repair shutdowns had a negative effect. Milled volume in Tara was lower than in the previous quarter, while the exploration drift toward Tara Deep became accessible once again. Milled volume was also lower in Kevitsa than both the previous quarter and last year, as a result of lower availability of the crusher.

In Boliden Smelters, operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory increased to SEK 1,497 m (1,378). Improved premiums, USD and treatment charges, combined with higher produced volumes, had a positive effect. However, copper production was lower in Rönnskär and Harjavalta than in both the previous quarter and last year. In Kokkola and Odda production processes were stable, and the production of casted zinc rose compared to the previous quarter. Bergsöe's production was higher than both the previous quarter and last year.

The ongoing investment program, which includes the dam reinforcement measures in Aitik, extending the Kristineberg mine in the Boliden Area and the expansion of Odda, is proceeding according to plan.

