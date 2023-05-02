Baozun Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. ( BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun”, the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, announced today the release of its 2022 annual sustainability report (the “Sustainability Report”), showcasing the Company’s achievements and endeavors in environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Mr. Vincent Qiu, the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “Green development and sustainability are integral to our operating methodology, and positively impact every aspect of our business. We are committed to enhancing energy efficiency and reducing energy waste in warehousing and logistics parks. We also actively promote the participation of employees, brand partners, consumers and other stakeholders to promote a sustainable lifestyle while building a green e-commerce system.”

At Baozun, we believe our greatest asset is our people. In 2022, we upgraded our “Baozun Campus”, which offers our employees the opportunity to learn how to optimize their career growth trajectory. With the vision of “Technology Empowers the Future Success”, we work with our stakeholders, our Board of Directors and Sustainability Committee to integrate key sustainability goals into our core business operations and create a sustainable future together.”

Key ESG achievements in 2022 include:

  • Based on the “3R (Reduction, Replacement, Removal)” carbon reduction concept, Baozun proactively built zero-carbon parks while promoting energy conversion and carbon reduction in warehousing and logistics parks.
  • Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 40.5% from 2021 and led 30% of core suppliers to undertake carbon reduction projects.
  • Built on the carbon neutrality goals we already have and further promoted multiple environmental targets including energy efficiency, water efficiency, packaging reduction and waste reduction.
  • Provided comprehensive social benefits and various career and leadership development opportunities for employees. We provided a total of 152,751 training hours, with an average of 20.1 training hours per employee.
  • Launched innovative products and services - our technological business brand Baozun Omni-Channel Digital Operating Platform. As of December 31, 2022, we applied for 73 patents and copyrights to 241 software programs relating to various aspects of our operations.
  • Passed the ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management System Certification for the first time, signifying that the level of enterprise privacy information management has reached international standards. Expanded the coverage of Level Three of Classified Protection of Cybersecurity and added six new sub-systems such as CRM to the level protection assessment.
  • Established a comprehensive ESG management system. Our Sustainability Committee assisted the formulation and implementation of ESG practice initiatives, and ensured appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control systems are well in place.

For the full Baozun 2022 annual sustainability report, please visit: https://ir.baozun.com/sustainability-esg.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continues,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance,” “going forward,” “looking forward,” “outlook” or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to Baozun’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its announcements, notices or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that Baozun believes to be reasonable as of this date, and Baozun undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Founded in 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves more than 400 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

Baozun Inc. comprises three major business lines -- Baozun e-Commerce (BEC), Baozun Brand Management (BBM) and Baozun International (BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that “Technology Empowers the Future Success”, Baozun’s business lines are devoted to empowering their clients’ business and navigating their new phase of development.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNDgxNiM1NTU0ODE0IzIwMTc1MDI=
Baozun-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.