SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. ( BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun”, the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, announced today the release of its 2022 annual sustainability report (the “Sustainability Report”), showcasing the Company’s achievements and endeavors in environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance.



Mr. Vincent Qiu, the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “Green development and sustainability are integral to our operating methodology, and positively impact every aspect of our business. We are committed to enhancing energy efficiency and reducing energy waste in warehousing and logistics parks. We also actively promote the participation of employees, brand partners, consumers and other stakeholders to promote a sustainable lifestyle while building a green e-commerce system.”

At Baozun, we believe our greatest asset is our people. In 2022, we upgraded our “Baozun Campus”, which offers our employees the opportunity to learn how to optimize their career growth trajectory. With the vision of “Technology Empowers the Future Success”, we work with our stakeholders, our Board of Directors and Sustainability Committee to integrate key sustainability goals into our core business operations and create a sustainable future together.”

Key ESG achievements in 2022 include:

Based on the “3R (Reduction, Replacement, Removal)” carbon reduction concept, Baozun proactively built zero-carbon parks while promoting energy conversion and carbon reduction in warehousing and logistics parks.

Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 40.5% from 2021 and led 30% of core suppliers to undertake carbon reduction projects.

Built on the carbon neutrality goals we already have and further promoted multiple environmental targets including energy efficiency, water efficiency, packaging reduction and waste reduction.

Provided comprehensive social benefits and various career and leadership development opportunities for employees. We provided a total of 152,751 training hours, with an average of 20.1 training hours per employee.

Launched innovative products and services - our technological business brand Baozun Omni-Channel Digital Operating Platform. As of December 31, 2022, we applied for 73 patents and copyrights to 241 software programs relating to various aspects of our operations.

Passed the ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management System Certification for the first time, signifying that the level of enterprise privacy information management has reached international standards. Expanded the coverage of Level Three of Classified Protection of Cybersecurity and added six new sub-systems such as CRM to the level protection assessment.

Established a comprehensive ESG management system. Our Sustainability Committee assisted the formulation and implementation of ESG practice initiatives, and ensured appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control systems are well in place.



For the full Baozun 2022 annual sustainability report, please visit: https://ir.baozun.com/sustainability-esg.

About Baozun Inc.

Founded in 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves more than 400 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

Baozun Inc. comprises three major business lines -- Baozun e-Commerce (BEC), Baozun Brand Management (BBM) and Baozun International (BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that “Technology Empowers the Future Success”, Baozun’s business lines are devoted to empowering their clients’ business and navigating their new phase of development.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

