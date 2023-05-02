Topline safety and clinical efficacy data from NEST-IN1 expected in the first quarter of 2024

HIL-214 is the most advanced vaccine candidate for norovirus infection

There are currently no approved vaccines for norovirus

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HilleVax, Inc. ( HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced completion of enrollment of NEST-IN1 (Norovirus Efficacy and Safety Trial for INfants), with over 3,000 subjects enrolled in six countries. NEST-IN1 is the company’s ongoing Phase 2b trial for HIL-214, its investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis (AGE) in infants. Topline safety and clinical efficacy data from NEST-IN1 are expected in the first quarter of 2024.

“I am excited to announce the completion of enrollment of our NEST-IN1 study which brings us one step closer to topline results in the first quarter of 2024,” said Rob Hershberg, MD, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HilleVax. “There are no approved vaccines for norovirus, a disease that results in approximately 700 million cases of acute gastroenteritis and 200,000 deaths per year.”

About NEST-IN1

NEST-IN1 is a Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of HIL-214 in over 3,000 infants. This clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in infants of approximately 5 months of age at time of initial vaccination at sites in the United States and Latin America. Subjects were randomized 1:1 to receive either HIL-214 or placebo. In the vaccine arm, subjects received HIL-214 (50/150 µg GI.1/GII.4 VLP combination with 500 µg alum) in a two-dose regimen delivered 28 to 56 days apart. In the control arm, subjects received saline placebo at the corresponding timepoints. The primary objective of NEST-IN1 is to evaluate the protective efficacy of HIL-214 against moderate or severe AGE events associated with GI.1 or GII.4 norovirus strains (excluding certain co-infections) during a pre-determined surveillance period that begins one month after the administration of the second dose of HIL-214. A key secondary endpoint is the evaluation of the protective efficacy of HIL-214 against any GI or GII norovirus strain. Other secondary endpoints include the evaluation of safety and immunogenicity of HIL-214.

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

