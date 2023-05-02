NASHUA, N.H., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. ( ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced its “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series will feature Kathy Schilling, MD, Medical Director, Christine E. Lynn Women's Health & Wellness Institute, Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The live event, titled “Elevating Accuracy Across the Board at Boca Raton Regional Hospital” will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 am ET. The event will be moderated by iCAD’s President and CEO, Dana Brown. To register, visit this link.



“ProFound AI is revolutionizing the way mammography is performed, and with about two times the improvement in clinical performance compared to leading competitors,1 this leading-edge technology is making some of the country’s best radiologists even better,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, inc. “We are delighted to feature Dr. Schilling in this upcoming event and look forward to hearing her share more of her clinical experience, best practices, and compelling case studies demonstrating the unique workflow benefits our technology offers.”

During the event, Dr. Schilling will discuss the research she recently presented at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) meeting demonstrating how ProFound AI helped nine dedicated breast radiologists at the facility find 23% more cancers, without increasing the rate of recalls. She will also present a live clinical case review showcasing how ProFound AI can enhance cancer detection in a clinical setting.

“ProFound AI improved the performance of all nine dedicated breast radiologists, across the board. We read mammography every day, with decades of experience combined – we thought we were pretty good at it. But we were surprised to learn that ProFound AI made us even better,” said Dr. Schilling. “Now that I’ve seen the measurable improvements this technology offers, both to our team and our patients, I’ll never read another mammogram without it.”

ProFound AI became the first technology of its kind to be FDA cleared in 2018. Built with the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence, ProFound AI is clinically proven to improve radiologists’ sensitivity by 8%, reduce the rate of false positives and unnecessary callbacks by 7%, and slash reading time by more than half.2

The “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series launched last year, and has featured a number of distinguished clinical, IT and administrative experts, along with customer success stories and impactful case studies from facilities worldwide. Previous event recordings are available on the Company’s website, www.icadmed.com.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company’s products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

iCAD Investor Relations

[email protected]

1 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfpmn/pmn.cfm. Accessed 1-19-22. FDA 510K submissions K182373, K201019, K193229​

2 Conant, E et al. (2019). Improving Accuracy and Efficiency with Concurrent Use of Artificial Intelligence for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. 1 (4). Accessed via https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/ryai.2019180096