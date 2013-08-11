Urban One Inc.'s Reach Media Announces Rickey Smiley's First Annual Birthday Beach Blowout!

Article's Main Image

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 25, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One Inc's Reach Media, is pleased to announce Rickey Smiley's First Annual Birthday Beach Blowout!, August 11-13th at the Hilton Daytona Beach (FL) Oceanfront Resort. The event is open to all for a weekend of relaxation, celebration, and inspiration.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, syndicated by Urban One Inc. Reach Media, is one of the country's top Urban morning shows, and it's spearheaded by nationally renowned standup comedian Rickey Smiley. His national appeal along with his blend of humor and personal authenticity, makes this the most compelling show on the radio, heard on over 70 stations throughout the US.

"My vision for this event is to provide the attendees with memorable experiences. The parties, the laughs, networking, and let's not forget the food," said Smiley. "You have to have food or else people are going to talk about you. We picked this location because you can drive there, take a quick flight there, don't need a passport---you can just come."

The weekend's events include the Rickey Smiley & Friends comedy show, Pool Party & Cookout, and a Sunday Inspiration Brunch and much more.

Attendees can go to RickeySmileyBBB.com for more information, costs and updates to book vacation packages.

About Urban One:
Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of September 30, 2022, we owned and/or operated 66 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.

