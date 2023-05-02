Mark Fitzsimons Joins Cellebrite to Lead Growing APAC Business

April 25, 2023
Veteran sales professional brings 20+ years of B2B sales and strategy expertise

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. ( CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today that Mark Fitzsimons has been named Managing Director for the company’s Asia-Pacific business (APAC), effective April 17, 2023.

Based in Singapore, Fitzsimons will lead Cellebrite’s business activity in the Asia Pacific region. He brings more than 25 years’ experience of business to business (B2B) enterprise software sales, strategy, partnerships, and service delivery.

“We are thrilled to bring Mark into our organization,” said Yossi Carmil, CEO, Cellebrite. “His expertise is well aligned with our business and his track record of leadership will prove valuable to our growth in APAC. I look forward to what we will accomplish there under Mark’s direction.”

“Cellebrite has a clear and unique mission. It gives the best answer to one of the biggest pains in Law enforcement with how to access digital sources for digital evidence and how to manage digital investigations in the digital era,” said Fitzsimons. “As we expand and grow in Asia Pacific markets, I am excited to deliver against this mission through exceptional solutions to our customers.”

Fitzsimons will report to Arthur Veinstein, President, International at Cellebrite, and be a key leader in the expansion and accelerating Cellebrite's growth in the APAC region. Fitzsimons previously led sales and strategic initiatives for a variety of organizations, including Everise, Gredit Finance, and Software AG, expanding revenue in existing markets and accessing new buying centers. He has excelled in entrepreneurial endeavors, bringing four startups to the APJ market, building sales teams, strategies, and new businesses in the region.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s ( CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite Contacts

Media
Victor Cooper
Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director
[email protected]
+1 404.804.5910

Investors
Andrew Kramer
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 781.235.2719

