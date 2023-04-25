Bodytrak Partners With NextNav to Bring Vertical Location Intelligence to Wearable Devices

60 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2023

Partnership will enable emergency services to receive mission-critical vertical location data via intelligent biometric headset

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodytrak®, a leader in intelligent, smart and connected safety solutions that deliver real-time first responder physiological data to command centers, has selected NextNav, the leader in location technology, to bring mission-critical z-axis location intelligence capabilities to its products.

Despite consumer wearable technology advancements in recent years, emergency services personnel require more rugged solutions for active monitoring that can withstand hazardous environments and a variety of on-duty risk factors. These include heat stress, fatigue, dehydration, hyperthermia, hypothermia, endurance, head impact and fitness for deployment.

With real-time automated alerts for key markers of heat stress, fatigue, and unconsciousness, Bodytrak provides command centers with critical data to assess personnel needs. The integration of NextNav's Pinnacle technology will allow for precise indoor vertical positioning to supplement indoor and outdoor geolocation, enabling efficient intervention to prevent incidents and facilitating rapid assistance. Personnel can be safeguarded through Bodytrak's real-time alerts via a cloud-enabled dashboard, SMS and email notifications.

"Overexertion and stress accounts for 54% of deaths for US firefighters," said Leon Marsh, Founder & CEO of Bodytrak. "Knowing this data in real-time is mission critical for all agencies, but just as critical is knowing precisely where these individuals can be found. The barometric sensor in Bodytrak earpieces will now seamlessly leverage NextNav's precision z-axis service to ensure first responders can get the help they need, wherever they are."

"As the use of wearables increases in public safety, Bodytrak provides important capabilities for first responders and addresses the critical need for tracking personnel vitals and location information during emergency events," said Rob Clark, NextNav's Sr Director of Public Safety. "NextNav is proud to partner with Bodytrak on a wearable that can provide vertical location without adding an additional device to first responder gear to save lives."

The Pinnacle network delivers precise vertical location in 4,400 cities and towns – capturing more than 90% of buildings greater than three stories – in the United States. NextNav Pinnacle powers applications across the public safety community to support stronger situational awareness for first responders. In recent years, multiple wireless operators and other key businesses in the communications industry have continued to select NextNav Pinnacle to provide z-axis capabilities to enhance caller geolocation and emergency response outcomes.

Source: NN-FIN

About Bodytrak:

Driven by data and fueled by science, Bodytrak captures real-time physiological data from a wearable earpiece with multiple sensors and uses machine-learning algorithms to provide critical alerts to both the user (via audio prompts) and a supervisor (via the real-time Dashboard) so that intervention can be enabled, and incidents prevented. Our mission is to disrupt health and safety in the workplace by working with customers, regulators and the insurance industry to define new standards and reduce the number of incidents and fatalities across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://bodytrak.co/ or follow Bodytrak on Twitter or LinkedIn

About NextNav
NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflect the 3D world around us, and support innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, review our site nextnav.com or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE NextNav

