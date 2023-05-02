Tennant Company Introduces Two New Compact Ride-on Sweepers To Floor Cleaning Portfolio

Tennant+Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced two new, compact additions to its ride-on sweeper portfolio: the S680 and S880 sweepers.

s680-s880-combo_picture.jpg

New S680 and S880 Ride-on Sweepers from Tennant Company (Photo: Business Wire)

The S680 and S880 are simple to use and highly maneuverable compact, battery-operated ride-on sweepers designed to clean in tight spaces and large openings within light- to medium-duty applications. Both offer high productivity while taking up less space than previous Tennant ride-on sweeper models.

“Cleaning professionals want options to fit their unique flooring, environments and staffing levels, but they aren’t willing to sacrifice quality,” said Pat Schottler, Vice President, Global Marketing at Tennant Company. “We know customers are looking for more options to pair the right tool for the job with the quality and experience they’ve come to expect from Tennant. Expanding our ride-on sweeper offerings to include these powerful—yet compact—additions gives customers the opportunity to select the right combination of size, application, maneuverability and budget that best meets their needs.”

Key benefits and features of the S680 include easy-to-use controls for quicker operator training and easier preventative maintenance; large hopper capacity and sweep path, which enable the machine to clean longer without interruption for greater cleaning productivity; a self-leveling system that automatically adjusts to floor surfaces, cleaning both hard and soft surfaces—inside and outside—for effective performance in a variety of applications; clear operator sightlines and ergonomic features to maintain operator safety; and fume-free operation to maintain environmental air quality.

S880 benefits and features include easy-to-use controls for quicker operator training and easier preventative maintenance; an automatic filter cleaning system to simplify maintenance and reduce machine downtime while cleaning the sweeper’s filter; a self-leveling brush that automatically adjusts to floor surfaces; large hopper capacity and sweep path, and durable construction—all of which enable the machine to clean longer without interruptions for greater cleaning productivity; dual side brushes for effective edge cleaning and a powerful vacuum for efficient dust filtration for versatile cleaning performance; a high-dump hopper that eliminates manual lifting; and fume-free operation to maintain both operator safety and environmental air quality.

Order dates vary by model, with shipments slated for mid-summer. To learn more about Tennant Company’s line of ride-on sweepers, please visit tennantco.com.

About Tennant
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2022 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005059/en/

