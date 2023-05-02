Model+N%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced a new strategic partnership with Impartner, the leading partner relationship management (PRM) provider. With the integration of Model N and Impartner’s platforms, high-tech companies can manage, optimize, and accelerate every aspect of indirect sales motions.

The Model N and Impartner integration pairs high-tech manufacturing revenue optimization and compliance needs with a single ecosystem channel experience platform to improve operational processes around revenue management, partner incentives, and rebates. Key elements include accessing pricing, channel quoting, design registrations, ship and debit, and incentives such as rebates and market development funds.

“Working with Impartner, an award-winning PRM provider, brings Model N and Impartner unparalleled capabilities for our joint customers,” said Gloria Kee, Vice President of Product Management at Model N. “Users can access the entire enhanced channel and revenue management platform in a single location, which allows for a unified partner experience for our customers.”

In Model N’s recent 2023+Forrester+Opportunity+Snapshot titled "Leverage Data Management Solutions to Connect and Drive Channel Revenue,” high-tech executives reported that a unified channel partner portal would be extremely valuable to their organization’s revenue management processes. The Model N and Impartner partnership enables manufacturers to identify opportunities, inconsistencies, and the ability to enrich valuable information, a proven industry pain point.

In addition, users can conduct point-of-sale data cleansing and leverage Model N’s Channel Data Management (CDM) solution to optimize revenue and drive compliance through quotes, contracts, channel management, and incentive programs, including sales and marketing related activities to manage volume and inventory. High-tech distributors and manufacturers can access and use these capabilities for optimizing the partner journey.

“When companies reach key revenue milestones, they often consider their partnership program’s potential – and as the program grows, so does the complexity. Our partnership with Model N simplifies the revenue optimization and compliance aspects of the program management into a centralized workplace, enabling flawless operational expansion,” said Gary Sabin, Vice President of Product Management at Impartner.

To learn more about this partnership and the solutions that enhance channel revenue management, visit modeln.com and impartner.com.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

