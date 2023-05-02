Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded select-service hotels (“Chatham”), today announced the publication of a 2023 supplement to the 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report first published in June 2022. Highlights of the supplement include:

Announcement of 2030 environmental reduction targets

Positive results of inaugural GRESB participation

Commitment to increase percentage of females on the Board of Trustees to no less than 30% by the end of 2025 (female representation is currently 29% of all Trustees and 33% of all independent Trustees)

Third-party verification of 2021 environmental data

The company’s 2023 Supplement to its Corporate Responsibility Report and other ESG-related materials can be found on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fchathamlodgingtrust.com%2Fresponsibility%2F.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,914 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

