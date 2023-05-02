Caravan+Wellness, a global leader in wellness video content, announced today a partnership with subscription travel club Travel+%2B+Leisure+GO. Club members now have exclusive access to a curated selection of health and wellness video content, empowering them to holistically prepare for their next bucket list vacation – mind, body and soul.

Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the iconic magazine, Travel + Leisure GO is the must-have travel membership for savvy travelers, unlocking discounts at hotels and resorts around the world, as well as preferred pricing on rental cars, cruises, activities and more. Members also enjoy a personal concierge service, a complimentary magazine subscription, and now, a collection of travel-centric movement, fitness, and meditation video content from Caravan Wellness – conveniently available directly within the Travel + Leisure GO platform.

“By providing our members with access to high-quality wellness video content from anywhere in the world, we’re making it easier for travelers to sneak in self-care – while on the go or at home,” said Fiona Downing, Chief Membership Officer, Travel + Leisure GO. “Partnering with Caravan Wellness helps us further differentiate Travel + Leisure GO as the best leisure travel club on the market, with an exciting list of benefits tailored specifically to the diverse needs of today’s busy traveler.”

Caravan Wellness is trusted by top industry experts and global organizations, including LEVEL Airlines, Pacific Hospitality Group, and Miami University. The company's science-based approach to wellness offers a holistic range of practices, including relaxation, sleep, mindfulness, and fitness, to help individuals prioritize their health and wellbeing.

“We’re thrilled to join Travel + Leisure GO as the club’s first and only health and wellness video content provider,” said Lisa Wang, Co-Founder of Caravan Wellness. "Through our unique partnership, we’re empowering club members to manage stress and tackle challenges like jet lag and long travel days through a series of 10-minute videos packed with life-changing health and wellness techniques made just for them.”

Travel + Leisure GO is currently offering a special rate of $69.95 on annual memberships (a savings of 30 percent), as well as a $30 travel credit for future travel bookings. For more information about GO and its membership benefits, please visit go.travelandleisure.com.

About Caravan Wellness

Caravan is the #1 global leader in high-quality wellness video content. Caravan impacts millions of people by helping organizations, influencers, and leaders all around the world, to increase the power of their brand, create impact opportunities, engage new audiences, and develop healthier and happier communities. At Caravan, we envision a world where everyone can access all the best health, fitness, and wellness practices, techniques and rituals – no matter your age, income, or location. Learn more at CaravanWellness.com.

About Travel + Leisure GO

Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the magazine, Travel + Leisure GO distinguishes itself as the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers and savvy travelers. Travel + Leisure GO members receive great discounts on hotels and resorts, along with preferred pricing on excursions, activities, car rentals, and the services of a personal travel concierge. To access the exclusive perks, Travel + Leisure GO has both monthly and annual membership options. Travelers can learn more at go.travelandleisure.com.

