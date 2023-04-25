Spirit Airlines Adds a Batch of New Boston Flights this Summer

34 minutes ago
MIRAMAR, Fla., April 25, 2023

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is bringing a batch of new, affordable and convenient nonstop flights to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) this summer, nearly doubling its number of year-round routes at BOS. Soon, Boston-area travelers will have More Go to Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston.

"It's exciting to grow our service in Boston and provide new nonstop options to a variety of popular destinations across the country. We trust Bostonians will appreciate the great value and convenience we provide our Guests at such affordable prices," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Special thanks to Ed Freni and the terrific team at Massport for their partnership and this opportunity to deepen our New England ties."

Spirit Airlines Routes at Boston (BOS):

Destination:

Flights Available:

Launch Date:

Atlanta (ATL)

Daily

Existing

Charlotte (CLT)NEW

Daily

June 7, 2023

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)NEW

Daily

June 7, 2023

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL)

Daily

Existing

Fort Myers (RSW)

Daily, Seasonal*

Existing

Houston (IAH) NEW

Daily

Aug. 9, 2023

Las Vegas (LAS)

Daily

Existing

Los Angeles (LAX) NEW

Daily

July 5, 2023

Miami (MIA)

Daily

Existing

Myrtle Beach (MYR)

Daily

Existing

Orlando (MCO)

Daily

Existing

Phoenix (PHX) NEW

Daily

Aug. 9, 2023

San Juan (SJU)

Daily

Existing

Tampa (TPA)

Daily, Seasonal*

Existing


*Seasonal route not flown in summer months

In addition, travelers in the greater Boston area can check out Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) for more of Spirit's affordable and convenient flights to popular destinations in Florida, South Carolina and beyond via connections.

Soar With Us
There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other roles across the company. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience
Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

  • Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with many more brand new planes projected for delivery in 2023.
  • Our latest cabin enhancement with new, wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat® are now being installed on newly delivered aircraft.
  • Spirit now offers high-speed onboard Wi-Fi so Guests to stream their favorite content.

Recognition
Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. Additionally, WalletHub named Spirit the Most Affordable Airline and No. 2 of 11 overall in its 2023 Best Airline Awards. Spirit was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit also recently received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program, and was also recognized with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines: 

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

