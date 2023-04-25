PR Newswire

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is bringing a batch of new, affordable and convenient nonstop flights to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) this summer, nearly doubling its number of year-round routes at BOS. Soon, Boston-area travelers will have More Go to Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston.

"It's exciting to grow our service in Boston and provide new nonstop options to a variety of popular destinations across the country. We trust Bostonians will appreciate the great value and convenience we provide our Guests at such affordable prices," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Special thanks to Ed Freni and the terrific team at Massport for their partnership and this opportunity to deepen our New England ties."

Spirit Airlines Routes at Boston (BOS): Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Atlanta (ATL) Daily Existing Charlotte (CLT)NEW Daily June 7, 2023 Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)NEW Daily June 7, 2023 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL) Daily Existing Fort Myers (RSW) Daily, Seasonal* Existing Houston (IAH) NEW Daily Aug. 9, 2023 Las Vegas (LAS) Daily Existing Los Angeles (LAX) NEW Daily July 5, 2023 Miami (MIA) Daily Existing Myrtle Beach (MYR) Daily Existing Orlando (MCO) Daily Existing Phoenix (PHX) NEW Daily Aug. 9, 2023 San Juan (SJU) Daily Existing Tampa (TPA) Daily, Seasonal* Existing

*Seasonal route not flown in summer months

In addition, travelers in the greater Boston area can check out Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) for more of Spirit's affordable and convenient flights to popular destinations in Florida, South Carolina and beyond via connections.

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other roles across the company. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with many more brand new planes projected for delivery in 2023.

Our latest cabin enhancement with new, wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat® are now being installed on newly delivered aircraft.

Spirit now offers high-speed onboard Wi-Fi so Guests to stream their favorite content.

Recognition

Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. Additionally, WalletHub named Spirit the Most Affordable Airline and No. 2 of 11 overall in its 2023 Best Airline Awards. Spirit was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit also recently received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program, and was also recognized with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year.

