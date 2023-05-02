Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. Appoints Kenneth L. Waggoner as Chief Executive Officer

58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) ("Trend" or the "Company"), a technology holdings company specializing in acquiring, creating, and developing innovative and advanced technologies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) as well as providing a host of Information Technology consulting services, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kenneth L. Waggoner as Trend's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Trend has named Mr. Waggoner to head the Company's day-to-day operations and provide its strategic direction and corporate focus.trend.png

Mr. Waggoner has 45 years of experience in management, business operations, and law. He is a well-known attorney and recognized leader in the biotechnology, telecommunications, and chemical petroleum industries. Now, he will apply his business expertise to strengthen Trend's management team and its focus on product development and product pipeline.

"This is a momentous time for Trend, and after our most recent acquisitions, we felt it was imperative that we establish Trend as a U.S.-based company and appoint a CEO with years of experience leading U.S.-listed publicly traded companies. We are confident that with Mr. Waggoner's wealth of leadership in business, Trend can deliver on its potential to create solutions-oriented AI applications and other technologies utilizing our signature AI engine, Avant! AIä," said Natalija Tunevic, Director of Trend.

Most recently, Mr. Waggoner served as the CEO, President, and General Counsel of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. between 2013 and 2022 where he guided the company's clinical development programs in pancreatic cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites. During that time, he was also the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Waggoner secured Orphan Drug designation for the company's pancreatic cancer treatment and was responsible for working with the US Food and Drug Administration to submit an Investigational New Drug application to begin a late-phase clinical trial in pancreatic cancer. Through Mr. Waggoner's leadership, PharmaCyte saw value creation with its uplisting to Nasdaq having previously traded on the OTCQB. Simultaneous with the Nasdaq listing, Mr. Waggoner raised approximately $90 million to support PharmaCyte's worldwide operations and research and development efforts.

Prior to his tenure at PharmaCyte, Mr. Waggoner was senior partner with Brobeck, Phleger and Harrison, named one of the top two law firms in the world that provide services to technology clients, such as Chiron, Amgen, Biogen Idec, Sangamo, Ligand, DepoTech and many others. He also served as a member of Brobeck's Executive Committee for numerous years managing Brobeck's worldwide operations, and Mr. Waggoner was also the Managing Partner of its Los Angeles office.

Further highlights of Mr. Waggoner's career include leadership and legal positions with several start-up companies as well as working with Fortune 500 companies, like Chevron. He served as the Vice President and General Counsel of Chevron's global downstream operations. There, he was responsible for the overall management of legal services to Chevron's Technology Company, Shipping Company, and its North American, Latin American, European, and Asian products companies. While at Chevron, he also led the successful restructuring of Chevron's global Legal Department following Chevron's acquisition of Texaco.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Mr. Waggoner said, "I'm excited about the future of this company and honored to be appointed as CEO to lead Trend into its next chapter. We believe we have one of the most sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies in the industry. Our goal is to position Avant! AI as a best-in-class technology and to generate revenue for our shareholders by garnering market share across the vast AI landscape, which spans just about every industry."

Mr. Waggoner received his Juris Doctorate with honors from Loyola University School of Law in Los Angeles and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with honors from California State University at Long Beach.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Recently, Trend acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. Trend's "Thy News" application is one of the Company's key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News was created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news. The app offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

More information about Trend Innovations can be found at https://trendinnovationsholding.com

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrendInnovationsHolding

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Kenn Kerr, Consulting Manager of Corporate Communication
Trend Innovations Holding Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE: Trend Innovations Holding Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751071/Trend-Innovations-Holding-Inc-Appoints-Kenneth-L-Waggoner-as-Chief-Executive-Officer

