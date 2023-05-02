Allows Company to Sell Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS") Directly to Federal Department of Defense and Government Agencies Nationwide

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") Contract (#47QSWA23D0050) by the General Services Administration ("GSA"), which is the centralized procurement arm of the federal government.

According to Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, "The GSA MAS Contract marks another critical milestone for AgEagle as we advance our efforts to achieve deeper penetration of the government sector; and it reflects the exceptionally hard work of AgEagle's team, alongside GSA procurement officials, necessary to secure this award. To support this exciting growth initiative, we have recruited a new Director of Government Sales, who is charged with accelerating direct purchasing of our UAS solutions by government buyers nationwide."

The GSA Schedule Contract is a highly coveted award in the government contracting space and is the result of a rigorous proposal process involving the demonstration of products and services in-demand by government agencies, and the negotiation of their prices, qualifications, terms and conditions. Contractors selling through the GSA Contract are carefully vetted and must have a proven track record in the industry.

"AgEagle is committed to providing our customers - both commercial and government, alike - with the industry's most innovative UAS solutions, matched with incomparable customer service and attention. We look forward to working with our expanding base of government clients to best leverage the power, efficiency and cost effectiveness of autonomous flight to achieve a wide range of key objectives, including aerial mapping, surveillance, disaster relief, search and rescue, and so much more," concluded Mooney.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About AgEagle Aerial System Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Cody Cree

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: [email protected]

Media:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751004/AgEagle-Awarded-Five-Year-Multiple-Award-Schedule-Contract-by-US-Governments-General-Services-Administration-GSA



