Profire Energy Sets First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

April 25, 2023
LINDON, Utah, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. ( PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for its 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported in a press release prior to the conference call. 

Profire Energy Co-CEO and CFO Ryan Oviatt and Co-CEO Cameron Tidball will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.  

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT) 
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6937
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304 
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610085&tp_key=d7950f6a2f. The webcast replay will be available for one year. 

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127. 

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day through May 24, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. 

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 
Replay Pin Number: 10021694 

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the date and time of the First Quarter 2023 Conference Call; or company discussing financial results, market developments and industry outlook; or there being a webcast replay available at a later time; or, financial results expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported in a press release prior to the call. All such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO and CFO 
(801) 796-5127 

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner 
(214) 872-2710 

