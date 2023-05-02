Sam's Club Debuts MAP Partners Club to Connect Advertisers With Approved Agencies and Technology Partners

30 minutes ago
Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club, announces the launch of its new partner program for Sam's Club Member Access Platform (MAP). MAP Partners Club connects advertisers with a certified network of agencies and technology providers to maximize campaign performance. MAP Partners Club launches with three technology partners — CommerceIQ, Pacvue and Skai — and two managed service partners — Flywheel and Stackline — with more to come.

MAP Partners Club makes it easy for advertisers to identify authorized partners who can help them plan, buy, optimize and scale their advertising campaigns. Through partners, advertisers can enhance their campaigns with bidding and budget optimization, day-parting, advanced analytics and insights and more.

"One of the pillars of our mission here at MAP is to make it 'Easy to Buy' for our advertisers," said Austin Leonard, Head of Sales, Sam’s Club Member Access Platform. "We know that our advertisers often work with multiple partners for media planning and execution across multiple networks and ad tech providers. Through MAP Partners Club, they can leverage world-class partners to integrate Sam’s Club advertising, providing one place to buy and assess performance of sponsored product campaigns — all while driving growth."

Advertisers and agencies who work with Sam's Club MAP can immediately buy sponsored products ads along with campaign-enhancing technologies provided by Commerce IQ, Pacvue and Skai, using a self-service interface. Additionally, for advertisers who prefer to work with a full-service agency for ad buys, they can immediately begin buying Sam’s Club MAP ads via Flywheel and Stackline. Additional partners and functionalities will be added to the program in the near future.

For partners, MAP Partners Club provides direct access to thousands of potential customers across the Sam’s Club spectrum of suppliers and advertisers. Once approved, partners in the program will be identified with easy-to-understand, color-coded badges — tech, agency and more — making it easy for advertisers to connect with and implement the partners they need.

MAP Partners Club adds new capabilities to the already powerful Sam’s Club MAP product suite, enhancing it for advertisers and partners — but most importantly, this will help deliver an improved ad experience for members, making the Sam’s Club shopping experience better than ever.

