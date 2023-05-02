Hydromer Inc Appoints New CEO

Concord, NC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Hydromer Inc. ( HYDI), a worldwide supplier of specialty coatings and biopolymers for medical devices and industrial applications, announced today that Mr. Michael E. Torti has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Torti previously served Hydromer Inc. in the capacity of Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Global Business Development.

Mr. Torti is a performance-driven business leader with strong sales, market development, revenue growth and company leadership skills - with over thirty years of experience. He possesses decades of experience in the manufacturing sector, serving companies primarily in the lower middle market.

His corporate background includes positions as the Managing Director (Repi LLC), President (Rane Precision Corporation), Director of Sales, North America (Nypro Healthcare), President (Rondo-Pak), Group Vice President – CMO (Applied Tech Products, Inc.), and Director of Sales (Dynacast, Inc.).

Michael’s academic background includes a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He also received additional professional development in schools such as Warwick School (Coventry, England).

“The Board is extremely pleased to have someone with Mike’s capabilities now leading this organization forward. Mike will continue to head the Sales Department in addition to his expanded responsibilities. We believe in the future success of the company with Mike’s vision leading the way,” said J. Scott Magrane, Chairman of the Board.

About Hydromer®

Hydromer®, Inc & Subsidiary (the “Company”) is an ISO 9001:2015 global business-to-business (B2B) surface modification and coating solutions provider offering polymer research & development, and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. We are a U.S. public corporation domiciled in Concord, NC. Our customers are located across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Company was established in 1980, originally incorporated in the State of New Jersey. We are a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 production facility. For over four decades, the Company has developed value-added solutions to serve businesses in domestic and international markets, in a wide range of industries. We manage numerous global B2B services such as, coating services, research and development, analytical testing, technology transfer, and dedicated machinery building, installation, and support. We have successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and secured many patents worldwide at separate times throughout our history including, anti-microbial, anti-fog, anti-frost, condensation-controlling, hydrophilic and thromboresistant coatings.

