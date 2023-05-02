Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.

The earnings release and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce retailers in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of general merchandise and groceries, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang is headquartered in the United States, with operations and support services performed in markets including South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and China.

