Through its partnership with Foton, an international commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Beijing, China, Allison Transmission is providing the propulsion solution for 400 Foton AUV compressed natural gas (CNG) buses being exported to Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to aid in the state’s plan to modernize public transportation. In China last year, Allison realized double digit growth in export bus sales.

Allison Transmission’s latest award with Foton is representative of the significant growth Allison is experiencing in the Chinese transit bus market, with exports to several markets including Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Armenia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This latest award is representative of the significant growth Allison is experiencing in the Chinese transit bus market as a result of partnerships we’ve established with OEMs to export buses from China to markets throughout the Americas, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC and South America Sales, Allison Transmission. “We’re proud to collaborate with Foton to support Nuevo Leon in its efforts to improve quality of life for transit passengers by providing a cleaner transportation option that will support sustainability initiatives.”

Equipped with an Allison Torqmatic® Series fully automatic transmission and a Cummins engine, the Foton buses are powered by CNG. This combination is designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions and engine noise levels, while maximizing vehicle uptime and lowering maintenance costs through the elimination of clutches found in manual and automated manual transmissions.

“Foton’s collaboration with Allison has enabled us to meet customer demand for a transit bus that optimizes performance and reduces total cost of ownership,” said Gao Yi, Vice President of Foton International and General Manager of New Energy Vehicle Business & Europe Business, Foton. “We’re pleased to play a key role in advancing public transportation for residents of Nuevo Leon.”

In addition to partnering with Foton to provide more environmentally friendly transit buses to Nuevo Leon, Allison has collaborated with several major Chinese bus manufacturers in the past year, including Yutong, Ankai, Xiamen Golden Dragon, King Long, BCI and Zhongtong, to deliver significant volume for public transit buses and coaches to export markets including Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Armenia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

