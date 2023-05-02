Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per common share payable on July 6, 2023 to holders of record on June 22, 2023.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,039 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005878/en/

