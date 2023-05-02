Technology leader Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & CEO of CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq: CXAI), to deliver Cloud Keynote at the TiEcon 2023

Prestigious Tech Conference returns to in-person after 3 years of being virtual, drawing in nearly 100,000 attendees from 100 countries over the years.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiE Silicon Valley, a not-for-profit dedicated to fostering global entrepreneurship, has announced that technology leader Khurram Sheikh will deliver the Cloud Keynote at the this year’s in-person TiEcon 2023 on May 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM PT at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. The title of the keynote will be “Transformational SaaS Platform for Workplace Experiences in the Current Market Environment”.

TiEcon 2023, which will take place on May 3-5, 2023, is the world's largest technology-anchored entrepreneurship conference, showcases thought leaders and brings together venture capitalists, corporate business decision makers, next-generation entrepreneurs, and technology firms to inspire and advance entrepreneurship.

Ranked among the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship, TiEcon has attracted thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals. TiEcon 2023 will focus on the hottest areas of innovation: artificial intelligence & machine learning, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, healthcare, supply chain, semiconductors and manufacturing.

Khurram will share his personal journey of building and scaling successful technology businesses including the recent IPO that he completed for CXApp via his SPAC KINS Technology Group Inc.

CXApp Inc. ( CXAI) is a leading-edge technology workplace experience SaaS platform targeting the emerging hybrid workplace market to provide enhanced experiences across people, places, and things. The CXApp solution suite includes an enterprise employee application, indoor mapping, on-device positioning, augmented reality technologies and an AI-based analytics platform providing a full-stack software solution for enterprises.

"Having attended Stanford over 25 years ago, I became intimately involved with TiE early on serving as a Charter Member and participating in its programs. TiE has continued to be a beacon of hope and has enabled and created countless entrepreneurs for the past 31 years. I am a living example. It gives me great pleasure to return to the TiEcon stage and address a global audience of innovators. I hope many will be inspired by my story and spring into action to achieve their own dreams." - Khurram Sheikh

"We are excited to have one of own serving as a role model to many attending TiEcon 2023." - Anita Manwani, President, TiE Silicon Valley

"I am proud to welcome and host my friend Khurram Sheikh as he shares his success stories of good education, pioneering work and entrepreneurship under all circumstances.” - Vish Mishra, Council of Trustees and Former President, TiE Silicon Valley

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO, CXApp, concluded, “CXApp is a ‘category-maker’ company that has developed the most engaging application for the hybrid workplace market – in reality, this is the Workplace SuperApp with over 150 native features and 100+ API integrations. We are excited about the intersection of customer experience (CX) and connected intelligence (AI) that our platform enables and I look forward to sharing the unique opportunities for innovation in this industry defining sector at TiEcon 2023.”

About TiE Silicon Valley
Founded in 1992 by entrepreneurs and executives of South Asian origin in Silicon Valley, TiE is a not-for-profit dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship globally. TiE strives to inspire entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, educating, incubating, and funding programs and activities. TiE events bring together the entrepreneurial community to learn from leaders, as well as each other. Besides social values, the economic value enabled through TiE entrepreneurial endeavors is estimated to exceed over $500B globally.

About CXApp Inc
CXApp Inc, The Workplace SuperApp, consolidates the services, features, and functions of your workplace tech stack into a single mobile app.
www.cxapp.com

For more information and registration please visit www.tiecon.org

Press Contacts:

CXApp Inc.: Andrea Williams, [email protected]

TiE: Molly Hass, [email protected]

