GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), a leading digital healthcare platform, today announced that Scott Wagner has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective April 25, 2023. Co-founders Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek have transitioned into new roles as Chief Mission Officer and Chairman, respectively. Wagner will work closely with Hirsch and Bezdek, who remain part of the GoodRx leadership team, to accelerate product innovation, strengthen the Company’s ecosystem of industry partners, and grow its customer base.

Wagner joins GoodRx with more than 25 years of experience helping companies deliver growth at scale, while building exceptional customer experiences. He spent eight years at GoDaddy Inc., as Chief Executive Officer and President/Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer, tripling revenue to approximately $3 billion by expanding the company’s product suite, growing its customer base, and increasing customer engagement. Wagner also sits on the board of several high-growth tech companies, including GoFundMe, Kajabi, DoubleVerify and BILL. With a deep passion for mission-driven consumer tech brands, Wagner is expected to evolve the GoodRx value proposition by delivering new experiences that provide exceptional value to consumers, healthcare providers, and manufacturers.

“GoodRx has an incredible mission – making healthcare more affordable and accessible. It serves a huge number of Americans and its platform is loved by consumers and healthcare professionals alike,” said Scott Wagner, Interim CEO of GoodRx. “I look forward to helping the company expand its core consumer marketplace to serve more people with a richer, engaging experience for their healthcare needs. GoodRx has a number of exciting opportunities to add value across the ecosystem of healthcare professionals, pharmacies, insurers and manufacturers – all in service of getting the consumer the right medication affordably and easily.”

“Every American deserves affordable and accessible healthcare, and that belief has guided us for 12 years,” said Doug Hirsch, co-founder and Chief Mission Officer of GoodRx. “We have helped Americans save over $55 billion on their medications to date, and we’ve become a service that millions of consumers rely on. The more we help, the more we find new ways we can make an impact. Scott has an incredible track record of growing and evolving public companies, and I am eager to support him as we enter the next phase of the company’s growth.”

In his new role as Chief Mission Officer, Hirsch will continue to operationalize GoodRx’s mission of making healthcare more affordable and accessible. He is expected to work closely with the healthcare industry, including GoodRx’s network of healthcare providers and pharma partners, to help GoodRx deliver the tools and resources they need to help patients navigate the opaque, complex American healthcare system.

In his role as Chairman, Bezdek is expected to provide direction on healthcare strategy, foster relationships with strategic industry partners, support the CEO and executive team, and help drive innovation by identifying new product and growth opportunities.

“It’s incredible to think about how far we have come. Millions of Americans rely on GoodRx to access life-saving care,” said Trevor Bezdek, co-founder and Chairman of GoodRx. “We had a good start to the year in relation to our overall plan and focus on driving efficiency and margin, and our Monthly Active Consumers1 count was in the range we expected. I am confident that Scott’s fresh perspective and business acumen will build on our legacy and take us to new heights. We look forward to updating investors further on our May 10 earnings call.”

GoodRx is a leading digital healthcare platform that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $55 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

