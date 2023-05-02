Nature's Sunshine Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET

LEHI, Utah, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. ( NATR) (“Nature’s Sunshine” and/or the “Company”), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786
International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658
Conference ID: 70776058

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 70776058

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

