CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. ( RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the market close. The conference call and live webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call which can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610696&tp_key=685a03b758

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562 and entering the passcode 13738212. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday May 10, 2023, until 12:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday May 25, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13738212. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the FreightCar America Investor Relations website.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

