Jackson+Financial+Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) today announced that Christopher (“Chris”) A. Raub has been appointed Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Raub will oversee all enterprise risk management, including financial and operational risks. Raub will also provide strategic counsel to the Chief Executive Officer, executive leadership and the board of directors as a member of Jackson’s Executive Committee, reporting to CEO Laura Prieskorn. Raub succeeds Bradley (“Brad”) O. Harris, who is departing the company to pursue other opportunities.

“Chris is a talented leader who brings a depth and breadth of insurance industry experience to his new role,” said Prieskorn. “His knowledge of Jackson’s general account investment strategy, the asset liability management function, and financial and operational risks is extensive and will enable him to effectively oversee and lead an important function of the company.”

"I am honored to be selected to assume the role and responsibility of Chief Risk officer, particularly given my respect of and passion for Jackson. I look forward to continuing to work closely alongside Laura and our entire team to support Jackson's ongoing mission and goals," said Raub.

Raub has been with Jackson for over 23 years, having most recently served as senior managing director and head of insurance assets at PPM America, Inc. (PPM), a subsidiary entity of Jackson. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the life insurance company’s general account. Previously, Raub held numerous other roles within PPM and Jackson focused on strategy, investments and risk management and has worked closely with Jackson’s asset liability management and actuarial teams. He also actively participates in Jackson’s Asset Liability Committee. Prior to joining the company, Raub worked at GE Capital’s Merchant Banking group, Heller Financial’s Corporate Finance group and Arthur Andersen’s Specialty Consulting group.

Prieskorn continued, “On behalf of the entire Jackson team, I thank Brad for his contributions and dedication to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

