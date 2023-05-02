Jackson Names Chris Raub Chief Risk Officer

Jackson+Financial+Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) today announced that Christopher (“Chris”) A. Raub has been appointed Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Raub will oversee all enterprise risk management, including financial and operational risks. Raub will also provide strategic counsel to the Chief Executive Officer, executive leadership and the board of directors as a member of Jackson’s Executive Committee, reporting to CEO Laura Prieskorn. Raub succeeds Bradley (“Brad”) O. Harris, who is departing the company to pursue other opportunities.

“Chris is a talented leader who brings a depth and breadth of insurance industry experience to his new role,” said Prieskorn. “His knowledge of Jackson’s general account investment strategy, the asset liability management function, and financial and operational risks is extensive and will enable him to effectively oversee and lead an important function of the company.”

"I am honored to be selected to assume the role and responsibility of Chief Risk officer, particularly given my respect of and passion for Jackson. I look forward to continuing to work closely alongside Laura and our entire team to support Jackson's ongoing mission and goals," said Raub.

Raub has been with Jackson for over 23 years, having most recently served as senior managing director and head of insurance assets at PPM America, Inc. (PPM), a subsidiary entity of Jackson. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the life insurance company’s general account. Previously, Raub held numerous other roles within PPM and Jackson focused on strategy, investments and risk management and has worked closely with Jackson’s asset liability management and actuarial teams. He also actively participates in Jackson’s Asset Liability Committee. Prior to joining the company, Raub worked at GE Capital’s Merchant Banking group, Heller Financial’s Corporate Finance group and Arthur Andersen’s Specialty Consulting group.

Prieskorn continued, “On behalf of the entire Jackson team, I thank Brad for his contributions and dedication to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2022, for the financial services industry (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

