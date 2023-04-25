Fidelity National Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG), will release first quarter 2023 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations web site at www.fnf.com.

Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information
The event can be accessed the following ways:

  • For internet webcast access, register through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com.
  • For telephone access, dial-in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International).
  • The conference call replay will be available via webcast through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2023, through May 11, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13735004.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

