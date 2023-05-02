MoneyLion to Participate in the Needham Technology & Media Conference and the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences in May:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Attending: Tuesday, May 16th
Where: New York, NY

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Attending: Tuesday, May 23rd
Where: Boston, MA

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, with a top consumer finance mobile app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to positively change people’s financial path by rewiring the financial system and empowering them with greater financial literacy and access. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their money life with our innovative financial products and marketplace - including our full-fledged suite of features to save and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,000+ enterprise partner network, together in one experience. MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow %40MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

