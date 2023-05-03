Tech executive brings over 30 years of finance and operations leadership

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (Nasdaq:MMAT), (FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Mr. Uzi Sasson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 20, 2023. He replaces current CFO and COO Ken Rice, who is retiring.

Mr. Sasson is a seasoned public company financial executive and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with more than thirty years of experience building and scaling operations for high-growth multinational manufacturers and semiconductor companies. His expertise includes corporate finance, SEC and regulatory compliance, accounting and tax analysis, international finance, mergers and acquisitions with global OEM's, supply agreements, real estate transactions, investor relations, and talent development.

"After a rigorous search, we are excited to welcome Uzi to the executive leadership team," said George Palikaras, President and CEO of Meta Materials. "He has extensive experience providing strategic financial and operational leadership to companies at various stages, which will prove instrumental in helping us execute on our growth strategy and financial objectives while creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders. I would also like to thank Ken Rice for all his contributions, and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

Prior to joining Meta Materials, Mr. Sasson served as Chief Financial Officer of Katena Computing Technologies Inc., a privately held computing technology design and manufacturing company. Prior to Katena Computing Technologies, Mr. Sasson served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Eat Just, Inc. a plant-based food technology company. Mr. Sasson also served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of IXYS Corporation (Nasdaq: IXYS) before being promoted to President and CEO. During his tenure at IXYS, he oversaw an 800+% increase in revenue to over $750 million per annum prior to the company being sold.

"It is an honor to join META's accomplished executive leadership team," said Mr. Sasson. "META's innovative technologies and products present tremendous opportunities for value creation, and I look forward to leveraging my background to support the company's efforts to accelerate growth."

Mr. Sasson currently serves on the board of directors of VTool Ltd and on the board of trustees of World Affairs Council, where he also serves as chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Sasson earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, and a master's in taxation and accounting from Golden Gate University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a current member of the California Society of CPAs.

