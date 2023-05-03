Fanhua Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) ( FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced that it has filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 25, 2023. The 2022 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request.

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

As of December 31, 2022, our distribution and service network consisted of 675 sales outlets covering 24 provinces, autonomous regions and centrally-administered municipalities and 99 service outlets covering 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management’s quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China, future development of COVID-19 outbreak and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. Except as otherwise indicated, all information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (20) 8388-3191
Email: [email protected]
