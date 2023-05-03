American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC” or the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Friday, May 12, 2023, before the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 12, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The call will be conducted by the Company’s management team. A question-and-answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the Company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.americanstrategicinvestment.com, in the “Investor Relations” section. To listen to the live call, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-3127

Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0855

Conference ID: 5954637

Conference Replay*

Toll Free Dial in Number: 1 (800) 770-2030

Toll Dial in Number: 1 (647) 362-9199

Conference ID: 5954637

*Available from May 12, 2023 through August 11, 2023.

About the Company

American Strategic Investment Co. owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at AmericanStrategicInvestment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words “may,” “will,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (a) the anticipated benefits of the Company’s election to terminate its status as a real estate investment trust, (b) whether the Company will be able to successfully acquire new assets or businesses, (c) the potential adverse effects of (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, (ii) the geopolitical instability due to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including related sanctions and other penalties imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and the related impact on the Company, the Company’s tenants, and the global economy and financial markets, and (iii) inflationary conditions and higher interest rate environment and (d) that any potential future acquisition is subject to market conditions and capital availability and may not be completed on favorable terms, or at all, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 16, 2023 and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission after that date including but not limited to the subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Amendments to Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q/A and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results, unless required to do so by law.

