Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) announced today that KPMG LLP (“KPMG”) has elected to voluntarily resign as external auditor of the Company upon completion of its review of the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Company confirms that there were no modified opinions in KPMG’s audit reports for the Company nor any “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) in connection with the audit by KPMG of the Company’s two most recently completed financial years or any subsequent period. The Company’s board of directors and audit committee will approve the appointment of the successor auditor, once selected (the “Successor Auditor”). The Company has been informed that KPMG will fulfill all of its professional obligations and co-operate in the facilitation of an orderly transition to the Successor Auditor. In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company will file a change of auditor notice and associated documentation on SEDAR.

