EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation ( XOMA), the Biotech Royalty Aggregator, announced today Owen Hughes, Executive Chairman, and Brad Sitko, Chief Investment Officer, will be featured in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:30 AM ET.

The fireside chat can be accessed at https://bit.ly/403aHUp or by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.xoma.com . A replay of the conversation will be available and archived on the site for 90 days after the event.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.

EXPLANATORY NOTE:

Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development. Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development. As of the date of this press release, all assets in XOMA’s milestone and royalty portfolio, except Vabysmo® (faricimab) and IXINITY® [coagulation factor IX (recombinant)], are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established. There is no guarantee that any of the investigational compounds will become commercially available.